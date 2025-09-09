Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 1,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.43.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.