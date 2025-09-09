Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.12 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $372.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.14.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

