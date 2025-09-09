Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in AT&T by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,235,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 459,410 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AT&T Stock Down 2.3%

T stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

