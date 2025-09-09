Continental Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $293.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $805.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average is $266.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $305.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.