Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM). In a filing disclosed on September 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Howmet Aerospace stock on August 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/7/2025.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.2%

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.28. 333,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.03 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

