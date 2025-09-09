Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY). In a filing disclosed on September 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sysmex stock on August 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 8/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 7/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 7/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 7/14/2025.

Sysmex Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 21,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.37. Sysmex Corporation ADR has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysmex ( OTCMKTS:SSMXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Sysmex had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $717.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sysmex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

