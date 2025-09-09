Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 233,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,890. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 62,422 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $498,751.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 441,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,895.36. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Michael Harvey sold 121,057 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $1,007,194.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 703,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,722.24. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,643,242 shares of company stock valued at $78,360,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $10,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,542 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $4,621,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

