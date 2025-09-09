Ascent Group LLC Purchases 110 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AutoZone by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in AutoZone by 98.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $545,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO opened at $4,245.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,940.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,753.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,898.57 and a 1 year high of $4,259.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,148.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.