Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $38.39 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 159.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,374 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 2.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $38,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Vernova by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $599.57 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.38 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $599.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.75.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

