Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

