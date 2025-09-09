Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 457,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 274,396 shares.The stock last traded at $28.87 and had previously closed at $31.47.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rapport Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 426,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,630. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $365,500. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 91,980.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 1,151.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

