Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,800 shares, adeclineof22.4% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mfs Govt Mkts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 376,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Mfs Govt Mkts Stock Performance

NYSE MGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,085. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Mfs Govt Mkts Increases Dividend

Mfs Govt Mkts Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0192 dividend. This is a boost from Mfs Govt Mkts’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

