Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 254,100 shares, anincreaseof32.6% from the July 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CSR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.89 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, CEO Anne Olson purchased 750 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,229.60. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,492. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,325. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Centerspace by 2.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerspace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 157.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Centerspace by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centerspace by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

