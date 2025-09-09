EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.63, but opened at $83.58. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EchoStar shares last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 3,491,969 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 15.5% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,672 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EchoStar by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 940,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 719,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355,009 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EchoStar by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 343,590 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

