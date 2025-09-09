EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.63, but opened at $83.58. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EchoStar shares last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 3,491,969 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar
EchoStar Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EchoStar
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Take the Money and Run: Strategy Stock Looks Tapped Out
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.