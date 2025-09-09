Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 233.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,829 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $410,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.40 and a 200-day moving average of $545.14. The firm has a market cap of $716.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $599.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

