Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $752.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $738.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total value of $375,471.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,267.50. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,046 shares of company stock valued at $218,812,787. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.