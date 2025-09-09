Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 663 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MA stock opened at $587.49 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,481 shares of company stock worth $32,616,595. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

