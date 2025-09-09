Lake Street Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LINK stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

