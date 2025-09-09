Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 122.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Visualize Group LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 60.0% during the first quarter. Visualize Group LP now owns 121,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $11,536,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.