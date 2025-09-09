Head-To-Head Analysis: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) & OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR)

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

OPENLANE has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OPENLANE and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPENLANE 8.18% 11.65% 3.40% Autoliv 6.83% 30.73% 8.86%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPENLANE $1.79 billion 1.73 $109.90 million $0.74 39.27 Autoliv $10.39 billion 0.93 $647.00 million $9.14 13.75

This table compares OPENLANE and Autoliv”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than OPENLANE. Autoliv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPENLANE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OPENLANE and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPENLANE 0 2 2 0 2.50 Autoliv 0 5 11 2 2.83

OPENLANE currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.81%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $122.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. Given Autoliv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than OPENLANE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of OPENLANE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autoliv beats OPENLANE on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include OPENLANE, a mobile-app enabled solutions that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in the United States. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves commercial customers and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

