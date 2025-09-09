Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

