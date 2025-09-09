Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 145,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Visa by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 529,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $185,735,000 after acquiring an additional 102,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock worth $8,114,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $627.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
