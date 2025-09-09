Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 145,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,295 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

