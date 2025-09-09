Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 125.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 67,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 97.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 172.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

CAT stock opened at $422.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

