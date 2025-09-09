Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Purchased by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,040 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Elevance Health worth $1,164,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5,305.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 128,612 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $103,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $308.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $559.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

