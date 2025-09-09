Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 134,410 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,469 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 134,410 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 461,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

