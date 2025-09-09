Standard Family Office LLC Has $67,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.1% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 79,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $238.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average of $187.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

