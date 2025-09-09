KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 1687250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.