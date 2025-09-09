QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

QMMM Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 1721750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

QMMM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

QMMM Company Profile

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands.

