HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 126367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DINO. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -114.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -434.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

