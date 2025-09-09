Standard Family Office LLC Has $102,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.1% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $217.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

