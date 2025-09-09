iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.49 and last traded at $61.44, with a volume of 90547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,905.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 74,176 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

