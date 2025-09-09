AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Down 25.6% in August

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,050,000 shares, adecreaseof25.6% from the July 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after buying an additional 55,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,679 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,931,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,968 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in AxoGen by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,433,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 659,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
AxoGen Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of AXGN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. 30,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,717. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $736.39 million, a PE ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 1.02. AxoGen has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.14.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
