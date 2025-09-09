Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 421,600 shares, adropof20.1% from the July 31st total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,640. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $731,804. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,007,000. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,415,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 398,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,821,000 after buying an additional 141,951 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 75,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 284,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. 3,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

