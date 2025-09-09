Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,000 shares, agrowthof33.7% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Blackboxstocks Stock Performance
BLBX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. 7,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,534. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 76.91% and a negative net margin of 163.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Blackboxstocks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on Blackboxstocks
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackboxstocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Take the Money and Run: Strategy Stock Looks Tapped Out
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.