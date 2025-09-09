Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,000 shares, agrowthof33.7% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

BLBX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. 7,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,534. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 76.91% and a negative net margin of 163.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBX. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Blackboxstocks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackboxstocks

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.