Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,700 shares, adeclineof34.0% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aspen Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,332. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

About Aspen Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.