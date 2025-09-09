Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,700 shares, adeclineof34.0% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aspen Group Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,332. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
About Aspen Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Take the Money and Run: Strategy Stock Looks Tapped Out
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.