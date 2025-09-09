Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,573 to GBX 1,530 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,431.25.
Persimmon Trading Down 0.7%
Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 36.80 EPS for the quarter. Persimmon had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
