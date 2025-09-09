Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,573 to GBX 1,530 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,431.25.

PSN traded down GBX 7.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,092.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,221.63. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,030.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 36.80 EPS for the quarter. Persimmon had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

