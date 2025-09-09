Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 160 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

Luceco Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of LUCE stock traded up GBX 10.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 650,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.51. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 108.26 and a 52-week high of GBX 168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,359.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luceco had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Equities analysts expect that Luceco will post 12.5907591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

