Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 650 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 684 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.80.

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 19.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 613.20. 752,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 612.14. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,812.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,393.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 84,068 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 590 per share, for a total transaction of £496,001.20. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,139 shares of company stock worth $49,645,011. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

