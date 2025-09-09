Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 2,650 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HILS. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,555 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,637.50.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HILS

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Hill & Smith stock traded down GBX 25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,140. 40,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,082. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,152.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,463.97 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,018.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,872.50.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 63.90 EPS for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts predict that Hill & Smith will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.