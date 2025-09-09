Woodline Partners LP Purchases 396,861 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,261,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,861 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $63,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

