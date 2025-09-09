MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 480 McKesson Corporation $MCK

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $696.53 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

