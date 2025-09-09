MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.