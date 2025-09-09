Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $720,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 94,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $375,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

