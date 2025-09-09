Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – September 6th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, and Lumentum are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as wireless voice and data, broadband internet, cable television and network infrastructure. They include carriers (e.g., wireless and cable operators), satellite providers and equipment manufacturers. Investors often view telecom stocks as relatively stable, income-generating investments due to their steady cash flows and dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

