Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ SATS opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 0.99. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 23.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EchoStar by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.