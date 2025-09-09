Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.
SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SATS
EchoStar Trading Up 2.7%
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EchoStar
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 23.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EchoStar by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EchoStar
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Take the Money and Run: Strategy Stock Looks Tapped Out
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.