Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Acquired by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $183.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

