Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) were down 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.30 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.66 ($0.36). Approximately 68,654,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,212% from the average daily volume of 5,233,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.34 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 target price on shares of Mobico Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 35.

The company has a market cap of £162.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.07.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 3.80 EPS for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

