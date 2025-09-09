Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in KLA were worth $34,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,221,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after purchasing an additional 404,634 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in KLA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,983,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in KLA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $908.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $959.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $903.47 and a 200 day moving average of $795.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price target (up from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

