American Trust Acquires 159 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

American Trust grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after acquiring an additional 312,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

